THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged three Ministry of Health workers in Southern Province for corruption involving K40,000. In a statement, Friday, ACC Head Corporate Communications Timothy Moono explained that Clement Tembo, Willford Siamufunde and Mundia Muhau engaged in corrupt practices by soliciting and receiving K40,000 from Jonathan Zuhuli as an inducement or reward for them to facilitate the award of a contract worth K300,735 for supply of building materials. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested and charged three (3) Ministry of Health workers in Southern Province for corruption involving K40,000.00. Those arrested are Clement Tembo 49, of Bwacha Compound in Kalomo District, an Assistant Accountant at Kalomo District Health Office, Wilford Siamufunde 42, of Riverside in Choma, a…...



