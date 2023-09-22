PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga says it’s surprising that the Attorney General can argue that President Hakainde Hichilema’s treason co-accused who got K6.4 million compensation were underpaid when it’s unlawful to compensate people who were released on nolle. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha recently said that President Hichilema’s treason co-accused, who entered into a consent judgement with the state to be compensated K6.4 million each for unlawful prosecution were actually underpaid looking at the brutality they went through. But in an interview, Wednesday, Chisanga, who is also former Law Association of Zambia president argued that it was a breach of law to compensate someone whose proceedings were terminated via a nolle. He said this was because such persons could…...



