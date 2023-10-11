VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says the nomination of Dr Ron Mwambwa for the position of Auditor General by President Hakainde Hichilema doesn’t mean he has actually been appointed to that office. The Vice-President says members of parliament will be granted an opportunity to scrutinise Dr Mwambwa’s appointment during the ratification process. The Vice-President said this yesterday in response to Lunte PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya who questioned whether government was aware that Dr Mwambwa who approved the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of the Republic for the Financial year ended December 31, 2022, was above the constitutional retirement age of 60, thereby holding office illegally. But Vice-President Nalumango described the question as immaterial, saying Dr Mwambwa was not the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.