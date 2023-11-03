ZCTU has welcomed Cabinet’s decision to approve the issuance of a Statutory Instrument on the review of minimum wages and conditions of service but has called for compliance among employers. The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has further called for enhanced inspections in the tourism industry, saying there is a lot of exploitation of workers by some investors. On Wednesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa announced that Cabinet had approved the issuance of a Statutory Instrument on the review of minimum wages and conditions of service for domestic workers, shop workers and employees covered under the General Order. Mweetwa said the proposed revision in minimum wages had been necessitated mainly due to changes in the cost of living, unemployment rate,…...



