MINISTER of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says her ministry has so far conducted 3,900 labour inspections against its annual target of 2,000, and further resolved 13,833 labour disputes. Presenting her ministry’s policy statement to the National Assembly, Friday, Tambatamba said the inspections covered over 84,800 employees across various sectors of the economy. “The ministry has so far conducted 3,900 labour inspections against the annual target which was set at 2,000. These inspections covered over 84,800 employees across various sectors of the economy and have undoubtedly resulted in enhanced compliance amongst employers. In addition, the ministry resolved 13, 833 labour disputes, facilitating payments of over K28 million to aggrieved employees through the Zambia Institute of Human Resources. We have…...



