FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will be attending the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) scheduled for December 1 to 2 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. In a statement, Wednesday, Kakubo said the President was expected to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the G77 and China Leaders’ Summit, as well as other high-level roundtable events focusing on key thematic areas. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 29th November 2023 to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) High Level Segment…...



