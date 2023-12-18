FORMER education minister David Mabumba has appealed to government to carry Zambians along in each and every stage of the school curriculum reform process. Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko recently said that government was reforming the school curriculum to align it with the vision 2030 and the Eighth National Development Plan. Kamoko said the curriculum had adjusted the structure of the education system where primary level had been reduced from seven to six years, while automatic progression from primary to secondary school had been abolished together with junior secondary school leaving examinations at grade nine. Commenting on this in an interview, Mabumba said it was important for government to explain to the people why they were reforming and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.