POLICE in Petauke have arrested 12 people, including two government officers, for allegedly stealing fertiliser under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Eastern Province Police Commissioner Limpo Liywali says those arrested include a camp officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and a teacher, under the Ministry of Education. Liywali confirmed the development in an interview with ZANIS, adding that others arrested are zonal leaders facilitating the distribution of inputs to their members. “Police have recovered 292 by 50 KG bags of fertiliser, comprising 140 bags of D – Compound fertiliser and 152 bags of urea,” he said. He said the suspects have been released on police bond awaiting court appearance. Liywali said the fertiliser would be returned to the rightful…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.