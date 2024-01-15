THE Church and government have set January 19 for national prayers against the cholera pandemic, to be held under the theme “Lord heal our land!” However, the notice has attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with some questioning whether cholera is a spiritual battle or a sanitation issue. The prayers will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross from 10:00 hours to 12:00 hours. “The church in Zambia in conjunction with the government of the Republic of Zambia invites you to A Call to Prayer Against Cholera. Theme: Lord heal our land! ‘If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will…...



