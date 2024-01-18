ZESCO’s bulk substation situated in Northmead area caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, affecting power supply to parts of Lusaka. Zesco confirmed the incident in a statement and disclosed that investigations had been launched to establish the cause of the inferno. Zesco director in charge of distribution and customer service Peter Chamfya said the substation caught fire under unknown circumstances. “ZESCO Limited regrets to inform the public that its bulk substation situated in the Northmead area of Lusaka caught fire under unknown circumstances. The 33/11 KV Dublin Substation caught fire around 09:30 hours, adversely affecting power supply to several parts of Lusaka including Garden Chilulu, Thornpark, Northmead, Rhodespark, part of Emmasdale, part of Chaisa and part of Fairview…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.