THE drafters, whether intentionally or not, did not explicitly mention the disclosure of assets by presidential aspirants after declaring during an election, highlights former Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, Patrick Nshindano. In a recent conversation, Nshindano sheds light on his decision to step away from his position, expressing genuine concerns about the intertwining of politics with violence. He also provides insights into the complexities surrounding issues like rigging and dispels misconceptions about the ease of implementing electronic voting. Brace yourself for an insider’s perspective on the elections, revealing the challenges of maintaining fairness in an imperfect system. Nshindano states that the electoral commission refrained from publishing the declared assets of presidential candidates during the 2021 general…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.