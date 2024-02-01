ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has clarified that the commission has not yet taken any official stance on the introduction of electronic voting systems. Former ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano recently suggested that the commission should explore electronic voting, provided that stakeholders were in agreement with its implementation. In response to these remarks, Kasaro stated in an interview on Wednesday that the commission is closely monitoring technological advancements that could enhance efficiency in electoral processes. However, he emphasised that several factors must be considered before the commission can make a definitive decision on electronic voting. “If you followed the discussion, it all started with a comment to the extent that one of the stakeholders…...



