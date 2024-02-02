FORMER energy minister David Mabumba says people should support government in finding a lasting solution to fluctuating fuel pump prices and avoid blame games. And Mabumba has maintained that it’s possible for fuel pump prices to go down once the exchange rate is stabilised. The Energy Regulation Board increased petrol prices from K29.98 to K34.19 per litre, while diesel increased from 29.96 to K32.15 and Jet A-1 from K29.29 to K32.69. They however maintained Kerosene at K20.44 on Wednesday. Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Mabumba, who is also Mwense PF MP, said there was need to continuously invest in petroleum sub sector infrastructure by putting up pipelines which could carry multiple products. “For both the short term and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.