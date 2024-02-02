MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe has accused Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe of forsaking his principles and embracing former president Edgar Lungu’s policies in his quest to become Head of State. Kabuswe has also dismissed claims that the UPND is actively campaigning for the 2026 general elections, stating that the party is solely focused on governing. Recently, M’membe criticised the restriction of opposition parties from holding rallies while President Hakainde Hichilema was seemingly campaigning for 2026. Responding to these remarks in an interview, Thursday, Kabuswe condemned M’membe’s stance, suggesting that he has compromised his values. Kabuswe said the Socialist Party leader was eating vomit despite him being part of those people who “vomited” what PF was doing. “What is he talking…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.