Police in Lusaka at their Chelston station have arrested Peter Kambule for the offence of unlawful discharge of a firearm. In a statement, Sunday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga revealed that Kambule was incensed when he noticed his girlfriend, social media blogger Florence Solochi, talking to another man while they were at Chicago’s Night Club at East Park Mall Hamoonga stated that the complainant, Malcolm Chiimbe, 25, of an unmarked house in Saviye area, Solwezi, reported the incident. He stated that the projectile was recovered on the fifth floor of Wonderful Group of Companies building along Great East Road. “Chelston Police Station received a report on February 3, 2024 regarding the Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. The complainant, Mr. Malcolm Chiimbe,…...



