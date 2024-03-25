LUANSHYA police have impounded a truck loaded with approximately 25 tonnes of suspected copper ore. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba says 11 people have been apprehended after they allegedly failed to account for the mentioned copper ore. He stated that the incident occurred on March 24 at Buteko Lodge in Luanshya. “Luanshya Central Police Station has received a report of failing to account for possession of property believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained OB No. 2680/24, reported on 24th March 2024 at 16:30 hrs at Luanshya Central Police Station. This occurred on 24th March 2024 at Buteko Lodge along Buteko avenue in Ndeke, Luanshya. Together with other officers, [police] have impounded a Howo Sino truck reg No. ACX...



