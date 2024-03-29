PERMANENT Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office, Patrick Mucheleka says the country’s fuel pump prices are cheaper than those in most countries in the region. And Mucheleka says Zambia was at junk status when the UPND government took over in 2021. Speaking when he featured on ISO FM radio in Isoka district, Tuesday, Mucheleka said the high cost of living was a global phenomenon. “The global economy is stressed, and everyone including small countries like Zambia are feeling the pressure. Just go to the neighbouring countries like Tanzania, maybe we are even better, go to Malawi. I will give an example of the dollar, the purchasing power parity, the price of one litre of Diesel in Tanzania is $1.23,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.