TWO illegal miners have died while one survived after the earth collapsed and buried them as they conducted mining activities at Cop 5 KCM dump site in Chingola. The victims have been identified as Prince Chilumba aged 19, Collins Nkwato aged 20 while the survivor is Jackson Illunga, 18, who had no visible injuries but complained of general body pains. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the fatal incident occurred around 19:45 hours on Saturday. “Chiwempala Police Station received a report of Illegal Mine Accident. Ob no. 3066/24. Occurred on 30/03/24 around 19:45hrs at Cop 5 KCM dump site of Chingola District in which number Constable Hibajeni reported at Chiwempala police station on 30/03/24 at 21:00 hours through a...



