ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi has revealed that the power utility company lost almost K15 million to vandalism acts in the first quarter of 2024. And Maumbi says he doubts if the staggered load shedding programme will be extended to other parts of the country in view of the challenges experienced in Lusaka. Speaking when he featured on Camnet TV, Wednesday morning, Maumbi said cases of vandalism were on the rise, further noting the need for stiffer punishment against such acts. “In a number of communities, the people have worked to prevent serious damage of property. So, let’s be vigilant so that we do not lose property because already, in the first quarter we have lost almost K15 million in terms...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.