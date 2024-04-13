POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says three male suspects from Lusaka have been nabbed for defrauding Nachi Musonda of Lusaka’s Silverest out of K421, 907.34. And Hamoonga says the trio is alleged to have stolen two of Musonda’s mobile phones collectively valued at K70, 000 which they used to access his bank accounts, after which they transferred his money to their own accounts. In a statement, Saturday, Hamoonga stated that during the arrest, several items believed to have been utilised in the commission of the crimes were recovered. “On February 26, 2024, at 14:00 hours, the Kabwata Police Station, through the Maxwell Sibongo Police Post, received a report of theft and unlawful data access from Mr. Nachi Musonda, aged 38, residing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.