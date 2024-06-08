Socialist Party presidential candidate for 2021 Dr Fred M'membe (c), his wife Mutinta Mazoka (r) and his general secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali (l) during the party's official launch in Lusaka on March 31, 2018 - Picture by Abraham Kalito

SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the party will go ahead with its planned rally at Kitwe’s Changanamai grounds today, despite the police directive against the event. Last week, Zambia Police Service declined to authorise the event, saying “the environment is not conducive”. “REF: NOTIFICATION OF PUBLIC RALLY: Kitwe-Changanamai I refer to the captioned subject matter in which The Socialist Party submitted a notification for a public rally planned for 8th June, 2024 at Changanamai in Kitwe. Kindly take note that the security situation in the nation including Kitwe is not conducive. Therefore, your planned public rally should not go ahead, instead, you are advised to come up with alternative dates when security situation stabilizes. Yours faithfully. ZAMBIA...