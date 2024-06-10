THE Non-Governmental Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has encouraged NDC leader Saboi Imboela to report President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma to the police for sexual harassment if she has evidence to back her claims. NGOCC has also asked President Hichilema to take interest in Imboela’s allegations. On Thursday, Imboela alleged that Ngoma had been sexually harassing her, saying this was one of the reasons she left the UPND. Commenting on this in an interview, Saturday, NGOCC board chairperson Grace Sinkamba said Imboela should report her claims to the police if she had evidence because this was the only way to curb the vice. She said women had the right to participate in the governance of the country without having...



