LUSAKA lawyer Makebi Zulu says he doubts the police will give his client, Emmanuel Jay Banda, any justice in his abduction case given the way they are handling the matter. On Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the police would wait for Banda to be discharged from the hospital, after which he would be required to lodge a formal complaint and provide a detailed statement regarding his abduction. But in an interview, Thursday, Zulu said Hamoonga’s statement suggested that the police were not investigating the case even at the time when Banda was abducted. “It’s interesting that such a statement can come from the police. When an offence has been committed, like this particular case like the abduction of Jay...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.