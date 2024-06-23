WE have energy insufficiency because we erred as a country, we did not act quickly to improve and increase our energy mix, says President Hakainde Hichilema. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says the government is working on a lifeline energy provision that will facilitate the exemption of salons and tea shops in the markets from load shedding. Speaking when he interacted with Zambians living in the UK, Friday, President Hichilema said the drought, coupled with Zambia’s dependence on hydroelectricity, took the country into energy insufficiency. “The first thing is to acknowledge that we thought as a country we had already achieved success because we were actually in a surplus, energy surplus, just eight months ago. One drought took us out of surplus...



