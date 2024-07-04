MINISTER of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri says government has embarked on a nationwide soil mapping initiative, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in order to figure out which fertiliser types suit specific localities. In an interview, Phiri said soil mapping was critical in optimising fertiliser utilisation and enhancing productivity countrywide. “Right now, we have embarked on a process of mapping Zambia. One province and a few districts have already been mapped, the other eight and a few other districts will be mapped. And fortunately, the FAO has taken up the mantle to manage the soil mapping for Zambia. So once that is done, we will be able now to know what fertiliser we take to Choma, Monze, among others....



