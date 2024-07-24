UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says leaders in the alliance are willing to serve under any of the other presidents as a flag bearer of the 2026 general elections. Last week, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said his party was presenting former president Edgar Lungu as a choice flag bearer from PF. Commenting on the development, Monday, Sikota said presidents of UKA had declared that any of them could be the flag bearer for the next election. “The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has been growing from strength to strength. The unity of purpose amongst the presidents of the various parties making up UKA has congealed very well because of the frequent meetings and joint activities we have been conducting. This...



