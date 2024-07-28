CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya, frowned upon corruption and wanted to fight against the abuse of public resources in the organisation. Muleya was found dead in Njolwe area on Wednesday with gunshot wounds. Yesterday, police announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with Muleya’s murder. According to some social media reports, Muleya’s killers were hired by corrupt IBA workers trying to hide their corruption. The killers are rumoured to have been paid K100,000 each. Speaking during Muleya’s funeral service, Saturday, Mweetwa said Muleya was working in line with the policy and vision of President Hakainde Hichilema. “As government we are saddened over his untimely death. The manner of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.