THE Immigration Department in Serenje has apprehended 58 undocumented Ethiopian nationals for unlawful entry. In a statement, Sunday, Immigration Department public relations officer Namati Nshinka said the Ethiopians were found around 01:00 hours in a Lusaka bound containerised Volvo Truck registration number ALC 8826T. “The Serenje Immigration Office has apprehended 58 undocumented Ethiopians for unlawful entry. The group aged between 15 and 27 was intercepted today at around 01:00 hours in a Lusaka bound Containerized Volvo Truck registration number ALC 8826T. The Officers were responding to a tip-off from a concerned member of the Public when they alerted Police Officers at Ndabala Checkpoint about 50 Kilometers from Serenje who stopped the Truck. The team of Immigration and Police Officers rushed...



