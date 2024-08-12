POLICE in Kalumbila District, North-Western Province, have arrested a woman identified as Annie Phiri for assaulting a 21-year-old woman on suspicion that she was having an affair with her husband. In a 37-second viral video, Phiri is seen holding the victim, Kavui Mwanaute, to the ground while beating her and using a knife to rip off her underwear, as the victim pleads that she won’t repeat her actions. In a statement, Monday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on August 2, 2024. He stated that the video was recorded by individuals present at Phiri’s house after she confronted Mwanaute at a local market and forcibly took her to her residence to assault her. “The Zambia Police Service wishes...



