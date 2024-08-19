SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says some members are resigning because they did not agree with the party leadership’s position on not joining the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA). Socialist Party has been rocked with a series of resignations, the recent being Livingstone constituency chairlady Vanessa Shamilimo and National Management Committee Chrispin Chiinda. The exodus began after Dr Musumali fired his deputy Antonio Mwanza, saying he was trying to form his own political party. In an interview, Sunday, Dr Musumali said some of members wanted the party to be part of UKA. “There was a debate going on in the Socialist Party that the leadership, after consulting, we came up with a position that we are not joining. Some...



