ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says while there are many policy areas where he fundamentally disagrees with President Hakainde Hichilema, he doesn’t have any personal problem with the Head of State, unlike some other opposition leaders. Meanwhile, Kabimba says UPND don’t know what they are doing in the fight against corruption because evidence against some PF officials is everywhere. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme, Thursday, Kabimba said some opposition leaders had personal issues with President Hichilema and they were hiding behind politics. “I have never been called or summoned by the police and I can tell you this, I have many policy areas where I fundamentally disagree with the UPND and HH, policy areas where...



