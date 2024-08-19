PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia shall remain a Christian nation and will not support negative and unnatural sexual practices. And President Hichilema says he now understands the complexities of serving the diverse needs of country, noting that the resource envelope is never sufficient. Meanwhile, The Head of State has gifted the Evangelical Fellowship in Zambia (EFZ) 21 heifers and one bull. Speaking during a service to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia at Bread of Life Church International, Sunday, President Hichilema said Zambia would not support negative and unnatural sexual practices. “I want to reinforce a message here that this country shall remain a Christian country. Maybe you haven’t heard me clearly, this country Zambia shall...



