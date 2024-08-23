ECONOMIC Front leader Wynter Kabimba says it’s wrong for people to assume that he’s looking for a job whenever he agrees with some of the things the UPND government is doing. In an interview, Wednesday, Kabimba said he noticed how his recent statement about being ready to work as a minister or permanent secretary was misunderstood by people. “This idea that if UPND is right in one way or the other and I say that UPND is right, means I’m looking for a job in UPND, is wrong. I saw a screaming headline which was totally out of context that I said I’m ready to serve as minister. They just go and get a portion [of my statement], leaving the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.