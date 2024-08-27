WE live in denial when it comes to mental health, some of our leaders definitely need some mental checkup, says Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe. And Dr M’membe says women are under a lot of stress due to economic challenges and are only sleeping for about an hour. Discussing the party’s health vision in a Facebook live, Saturday, SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali said most leaders do not realise that they are the ones who need more mental health care. “The irony about it is that actually the leaders themselves need more mental health care, but most leaders don’t realise that actually. The stress is huge on a leader. There’s the issue of money, there’s the issue of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.