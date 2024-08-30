HEALTH Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has announced that it will no longer be examining certificate programmes. Addressing the media, Thursday, HPCZ Registrar Prof Fastone Goma said only diploma and degree holders would be eligible to sit for professional licensure examinations. He said other methods would be used to evaluate certificate holders’ competence. “There is also an update on eligibility requirements. HPCZ will now only allow diploma and degree holders to take the LEX, discontinuing the examination of certificate programmes. As a result, graduates like Community Health Assistants (CHAs) will no longer need to take the Licensure Examination. Instead, other methods will be used to evaluate their competence. Therefore, certificate holders may proceed with submitting their applications for registration as...



