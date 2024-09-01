Former Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Chanda Kasolo speaks when he officiated at the launch of Diamond TV channel on DSTV in Lusaka on October 1, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHANDA Kasolo has revealed that he resigned from his position as Zambia Must Prosper secretary general, and politics in general, to focus on his business and family. And Kasolo says despite the economic challenges, there’s currently no opposition political party which is capable of replacing the UPND government. In a letter dated 12th August, 2024 and addressed to ZMP leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya, Kasolo said he had compelling reasons to immediately resign from his position and leave politics. “Dear Mr Bwalya, Re: Notice of resignation. I regret to inform you that I am resigning from the Zambia Must Prosper party, with immediate effect. As I privately informed you, there are closely personal and compelling reasons that make it imperative for...