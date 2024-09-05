SOCIALIST Party General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says the party will not expel former party deputy general secretary for politics and administration Antonio Mwanza. Mwanza was dismissed from his position after the party leadership accused him of manoeuvring to create a separate political party. Following Mwanza’s dismissal, other Socialist Party leaders resigned from their positions and the party in protest of the treatment given to the former deputy general secretary. However, Mwanza has remained a member of the political. It has been rumoured that some of the resignations that the Socialist Party has suffered in the weeks following Mwanza’s dismissal were orchestrated by the former deputy general secretary and questions have been raised as to what his next move would...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.