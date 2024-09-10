THE Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has approved four solar power projects with a combined capacity of 100 Mega watts in response to the current energy crisis. In a statement, Monday, ZEMA Director General Godfrey Mwiinga revealed that the agency had made investments projects worth $4.25 billion from January to August. He said the agency had now processed a total of 816 projects from January to August 2024 compared to 642 projects over the same period in 2023. “The August sitting of the Environmental Assessment Committee (EAC) of the ZEMA Board considered a record monthly of 125 projects, with a total investment cost of US$563 million. Mining and mineral processing continues to lead in number with 64 Projects. The infrastructure...



