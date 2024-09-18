UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Secretary General Lucky Mulusa has resigned from his position, stating that the expulsion of Peter Sinkamba, Danny Pule and Sean Tembo from the alliance has made the working environment toxic. On Tuesday, UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota disclosed that the alliance had dissociated itself from the trio, as alliance member presidents and senior officials were not permitted to join other political alliances. Recently, Sinkamba endorsed Edgar Lungu’s candidacy for the 2026 general elections, while Tembo said his first choice for the opposition alliance, UKA, was Lungu, as he ruled Zambia for seven years and beat President Hakainde Hichilema twice in previous elections. In a statement, Tuesday, Sikota announced the expulsion of Pule, Sinkamba and Tembo. “A senior...



