Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu inspecting the parade during the Pass-Out Parade for the 367 Immigration assistants at Lilayi Police College in Lusaka on Wednesday 18th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has advised the newly commissioned 367 Immigration Assistants to avoid active politics and corrupt tendencies. And Mwiimbu has noted that some people join the Immigration Department because they think it is an ATM, asking the command to clean up its image. Speaking when he officiated the pass-out parade of the said officers, Wednesday, Mwiimbu observed that active participation in politics was one of the major distractions which civil servants faced when trying to execute their duties in a professional manner. “One of the things that distract civil servants from executing their duties professionally is the tendency of engaging in active politics. I wish to remind you all that you are obliged to...