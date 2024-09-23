ECONOMIC Front (EF) president Wynter Kabimba says if President Hakainde Hichilema didn’t mean well, he would have kept quiet about Article 52(6) and paid a hungry person to withdraw from the race in 2026. And Kabimba says there’s no lacuna in Article 52(6), arguing that it is just a mischief. Meanwhile, Kabimba says he is still of the view that former president Edgar Lungu was ineligible for the 2021 general elections. Speaking on Lusaka Radio, Wednesday, Kabimba said there was no lacuna in Article 52 of the Constitution. “Here is my view, if you look at section 52(6), if you look at that section which is the one which has generated [debates], the people are debating what the President didn’t...



