OUTGOING SADC Anti-Corruption Committee Chairperson Monica Mwansa says corruption has continued to undermine democracy, rule of law and public trust in state institutions. Speaking during the official opening of the Heads of the Anti-Corruption Agencies in the SADC region workshop, Wednesday, Mwansa said corruption remained a major challenge in the region. She said there was need to enhance collaborative efforts so that little and crucial resources aimed at improving the lives of people were protected to benefit everyone. “Despite our concerted efforts and collaboration, corruption still remains a major challenge in our region. It continues to undermine democracy, rule of law, public trust in state institutions, and to deter economic and human development for our peoples. We must therefore enhance...



