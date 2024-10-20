PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has wondered how somebody who failed for 10 years and “ate people’s goats” is saying alebwelelapo. The President has urged women to choose their partners carefully to raise proper children, adding that government can help those looking for partners. He has also revealed that in the next 30 days he will announce the official re-opening of Kasenseli Mine. Meanwhile, Mafinga PF MP Robert Chabinga has declared himself President Hichilema’s campaign manager. Speaking during the Nsakwa Yaba Kaonde traditional ceremony in Kasempa, Saturday, President Hichilema wondered why someone “who ate people’s goats” would want to return to power. “People of Kasempa, North Western Province, Zambians, I just want to say thank you for voting for us. Thank you....



