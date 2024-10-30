Former first lady Christine Kaseba Sata making her tribute during the 10th Memorial service for the late fifth President Michael Chilufya Sata at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Monday 28th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER First Lady Dr Christine Kaseba says the family is disappointed with the PF’s decision to hold a separate memorial anniversary for late former president Michael Sata, away from the one organised by government. And Dr Kaseba says Sata would not be proud of the current status of the party he worked hard to form and grow. She says if they don’t sort out the prevailing issues, there would be no PF on the ballot in 2026. Commenting on the PF’s decision to hold another memorial anniversary separate from the one attended by the family and government, Dr Kaseba described the actions as disappointing. “This service is not being held as an Anglican service, it’s an inter-denomination service. I would...