OPPOSITION parties shouldn’t expect UPND to level political playing field, instead, they should plan and strategise as the current government will create an environment making regime change impossible, says New Heritage Party’s Vanessa Shamilimo. In an interview, Shamilimo, who is NHP Livingstone district women chairperson, said regime change needed politicians with “hot boiling blood”. “NHP, PF, UKA and other opposition parties should not expect their opponents the UPND to level the political playing field or create a suitable environment for regime change. Instead, the current government will create an environment making regime change impossible. It is up to opposition parties to plan and strategise on creating an environment that will bring about regime change in Zambia. Likewise, Chishala Kateka and...



