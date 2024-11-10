Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana making his remarks during the official launch of ZANIS Tv at the Mass Media complex in Lusaka on Tuesday 15th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says African Brothers withdrew their application for a mining exploration licence after realising that they had encroached on the Lower Zambezi National Park. Recently, TI-Z expressed concern over the government’s decision to approve large-scale exploration licenses in the Lower Zambezi National Park. However, ZEMA Director General Godfrey Mwiinga refuted reports that the government had approved large-scale exploration licenses in the Lower Zambezi National Park, explaining that the license issued was for the Chiawa Game Management Area. But speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s State of the Nation Programme, Friday, Kawana said the Chinese investors withdrew their application after they realised that they would have to face ZEMA and traditional leaders...