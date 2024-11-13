GOVERNMENT has awarded civil servants a salary increment of K500 across the board, effective January 1, 2025. At a media briefing, union representative Joy Beene announced that 23 unions and government have agreed to a K500 basic salary increment for civil servants after holding successful negotiations for improved salaries and conditions of service. He explained that the unions decided to reach a compromise owing to the current economic challenges facing the country. Beene, who was speaking on behalf of the 23 public workers’ unions, acknowledged that the increment may not represent the wishes of the members, but he encouraged them to accept it as it is better than nothing. “As unions, we acknowledge that this may not be the best...



