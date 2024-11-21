MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has urged UPND to guard its wins in the by-elections carefully. On Tuesday, UPND candidates scooped all the ward by-elections in Mumbwa, Chipata and Mungwi. Commenting on the victories in an interview, Wednesday, the UPND Chairperson for Elections said party members needed to work hard and get the people’s appreciation. He said the wins demonstrated that Zambians were seeing the effort that government was making in alleviating challenges in the country. “I want to thank our supporters because through them we have continued winning. The continuation of our winning must always be guarded very carefully and we must work harder to get the appreciation of the Zambians to what lies ahead...



