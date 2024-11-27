ZAMBIA National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Antimicrobial Resistance National Focal Point Coordinator, Dr Joseph Chizimu, says the abuse of antibiotics is more in the community than in hospitals. Dr Chizimu says it’s estimated that failure to put in place interventions to reduce antimicrobial resistance will subject over 28 million people into poverty with a cost implication of over US$100 trillion. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Dr Chizimu said self-medication was a big challenge in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. “The abuse of antibiotics is a very big challenge and for your own information you find that the abuse of antibiotics is actually more in the community than in the hospitals. Because in the hospitals we have people...



