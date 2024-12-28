POLICE in Livingstone say they are investigating the death of a woman who died after attending artiste Yo Maps’ show. According to Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, Dorika Phiri, 23, decided to take a different route from the one her husband had suggested after attending the show. Daka stated that when he husband got home, however, she was not there and was eventually found hanging from a mango tree. He stated that foul play was suspected because there were some drag marks on her body, among other indications of a struggle. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that a murder investigation has been launched in Livingstone, following the report of a 23-year-old woman who was found dead...



